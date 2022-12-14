Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 404,859 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 404,859 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Westlake worth $87,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Westlake by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 75,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 66,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

