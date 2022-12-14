Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,287 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $108,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.