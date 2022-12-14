SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 136.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

