Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

