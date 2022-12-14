Private Trust Co. NA Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

