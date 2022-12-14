Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

