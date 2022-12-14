Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Photronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Photronics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,165 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Photronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Photronics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

PLAB opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.