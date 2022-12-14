Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Position Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.