First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.02 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $936,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.