Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $872,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock worth $8,921,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

