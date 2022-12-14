3,100 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $409.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

