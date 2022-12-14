Fundamentun LLC Sells 122 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

DHR stock opened at $276.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

