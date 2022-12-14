First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 277.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $236.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.97. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $326.82. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

