Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 234 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $263.27 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $609.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

