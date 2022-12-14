M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,976 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7,377.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 260,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

