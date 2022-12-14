Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

