Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.