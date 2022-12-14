M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

