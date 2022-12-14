Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 264 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total value of $775,929.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $747.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

