Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Charles Wickers Sells 10,893 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rover Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.29 million, a P/E ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

