Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 20,650.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

TBXXF stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

