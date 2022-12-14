Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 20,650.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
TBXXF stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
About Turmalina Metals
