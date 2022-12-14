ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.75

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 351834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECN. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$714.06 million and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.99.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. On average, analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at C$2,270,847.96. In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,193,717.60. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$78,408.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96. Insiders have purchased a total of 142,030 shares of company stock worth $628,994 in the last ninety days.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

