Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Datatec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTTLY opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Datatec has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

