ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 15,615.4% in November

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,200 shares, an increase of 15,615.4% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ZOZO Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZOZO stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. ZOZO has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

