Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Klabin Price Performance

KLBAY stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Klabin

A number of research firms have commented on KLBAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.