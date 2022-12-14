Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 1,580.0% in November

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 1,580.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
LGI opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $20.48.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Articles
