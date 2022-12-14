Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 1,580.0% in November

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 1,580.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

LGI opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

