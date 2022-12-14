iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 1,160.6% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a growth of 1,160.6% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

