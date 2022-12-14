Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 18,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Novo Integrated Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NVOS stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.45.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Novo Integrated Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.