VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the November 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 85,114 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 116,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Further Reading

