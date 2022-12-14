Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SENR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

