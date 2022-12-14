Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SENR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (SENR)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.