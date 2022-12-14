First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 232892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.