Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Drops By 88.0%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

