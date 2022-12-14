PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 9,700.0% in November

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 9,700.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PNI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

