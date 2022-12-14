Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 339.7% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,893,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $64.83.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
