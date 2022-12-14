Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a growth of 339.7% from the November 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,893,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 67.1% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

