Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Rises By 1,471.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 1,471.1% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.
Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.