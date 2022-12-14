Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Rises By 1,471.1%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 1,471.1% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a yield of 20.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.