VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 12,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $596,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

