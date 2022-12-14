Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Grows By 5,861.5%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 5,861.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Rowland Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of WRAC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

About Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

