Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

