WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 772.5% in November

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 772.5% from the November 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

WISA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

