Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

