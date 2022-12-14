Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
Innovative Food Company Profile
