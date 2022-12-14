FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW) Short Interest Update

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 1,186.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

FOXWW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

