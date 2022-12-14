Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 99.6% in November

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

