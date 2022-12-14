Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Update

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a growth of 186,600.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,638,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 889,973 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,516,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 204,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 408.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 210,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 169,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.