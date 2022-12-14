Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Expands By 1,600.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lendlease Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LLESY stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.
About Lendlease Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lendlease Group (LLESY)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.