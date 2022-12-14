Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Expands By 1,600.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LLESY stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

