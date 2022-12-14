CHS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.
CHS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.