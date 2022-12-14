Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.