Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $805.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

