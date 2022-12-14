Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

