Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 29th

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of -2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

