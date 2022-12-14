Traders Buy Large Volume of UBS Group Put Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,059 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 953% compared to the average daily volume of 955 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE UBS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1,594.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

